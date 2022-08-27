Vinicius Junior shows off remarkable no-look shot in Real Madrid training

Vinicius Junior seems to be continuing his growth from the end of last season, as in continues to improve almost game by game.

The Brazilian is in nightmarish form for defenders at the moment and has already given 2 assists and scored once in his 3 appearances this season.

On Saturday Real Madrid had a final training session before they take on Espanyol in Cornella on Sunday night and they put out a video of shooting practice on their social media. None were quite as impressive as Vinicius’ no-look effort though.

Much of the narrative around Real Madrid’s summer is that they do not have adequate cover for Karim Benzema should he go down injured. While Los Blancos do have players who can play in his position should Vinicius be absent, none have come close to the level that he has shown in the last year. Nobody in the Real Madrid side is quite as important as Benzema, but Vinicius is slowly making a case that he might be second to Benzema in those stakes.