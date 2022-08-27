The three factors that Barcelona believe will allow Jules Kounde’s registration

Barcelona are back at Camp Nou this weekend as they take on Real Valladolid on Sunday evening at 18:30 on Sunday evening. Fans will be hoping to see the official debut of their new star defender Jules Kounde too, as the noise coming out of Barcelona is that he will be registered in time to play this week.

That is according to Mundo Deportivo. Many have questioned where that extra salary space has come from, given there have been no major moves at Can Barca.

They attribute it to three changes. The first is the salary saved on Samuel Umtiti, who has moved on loan to Lecce, in spite of reports that most of his salary will be paid by his parent club.

The second is the salary of Pablo Torre – the former Racing Santander youngster will be registered with the Atletic team rather than the first team. Barcelona have told La Liga that he will be working under Rafa Marquez rather than Xavi Hernandez.

The final change is down to the altering of some salary variables within the squad. MD dropped Frenkie de Jong’s name as a possible part of those changes.

While this news seems promising for Barcelona, until he is officially registered Xavi Hernandez will not be counting his chickens. The leadership at the club will now be well aware that failing to inscribe the Frenchman will increase the nerves and frustration from Kounde’s camp.