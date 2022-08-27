Samuel Umtiti looking to find peace at Lecce following Barcelona departure

Samuel Umtiti was moved to tears by his welcome to Lecce when he arrived at the airport, such was the reception he received. The French World Cup winner played just once during the entirety of last season and is looking forward to more regular involvement again.

Speaking to SkySport Italia, Mundo Deportivo carried his words, Umtiti believes he is at the right club to get his career back on track.

“I spoke with the directors at Lecce and I realised that this was a club that would suit me well. I found the right words and I understood that we shared the same values. I think this is very important because I was looking for peace, humble people to work with in serenity.”

Love to see this. Umtiti always came across as one of the good guys. Just very unlucky with injuries.pic.twitter.com/lgxGCnGTWT — Euan McTear (@emctear) August 26, 2022

He admitted that he had endured a tricky time of late and was hoped to have something of a footballing rebirth at Lecce.

“I have a good feeling. I have had several difficult years and I want to rediscover the pleasure of playing football. I want to play, speak and live football… That is the most important thing for me. I hope to have a good season with Lecce.”

He went on to wish Barcelona a good season too, thanking the fans for many great years.

Now 28, Umtiti should be coming into the prime of his career. However since the 2018 World Cup and a delayed knee operation, he has never showed the same form that made him one of the best defenders in the world. All parties will be hoping that with regular football he can return to something like the Umtiti of old.