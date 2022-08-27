Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham agrees terms with Liverpool

Real Madrid are as deep in midfield as they are anywhere else on the pitch with six quality options to choose from, but it hasn’t stopped them planning for the future, especially with Luka Modric turning 37 this season.

One of their supposed long-term targets is Jude Bellingham. The English international quickly became one of the best players at Borussia Dortmund and is now a key part of their side.

However Los Blancos’ hopes of securing his signature have taken a blow. Naturally there is plenty of competition for a teenager of that talent and according to Football Insider, Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Bellingham.

The matter is a long way from closed. Not only is any potential deal still a year down the line, no club has agreed terms with Dortmund and there is nothing stopping Real Madrid from reaching a personal deal with Bellingham too, provided he hasn’t given his word to Jurgen Klopp that he will sign for them.

Generally Real Madrid are experts at conducting these kinds of major transfers and will back themselves to sway Bellingham’s mind. The rejection of Kylian Mbappe this summer was a major and unexpected blow to the club’s ego though. As such, they will want to respond next summer.