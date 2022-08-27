Real Madrid confirm defensive issues for Espanyol clash

Real Madrid are struggling for numbers in defence ahead of their weekend trip to Espanyol.

Los Blancos head off to Catalonia on the back of winning their first two games of the league campaign as part of an impressive return to action.

However, Carlo Ancelotti is only able to name five defenders as part of his travelling party at the RCDE Stadium.

Squad trio Nacho Fernandez, Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola all miss out through injury with the Italian coach asking his back line to step up to the challenge.

The trio would not be included in the starting XI by Ancelotti but Fernandez and Vallejo have both featured on the substitutes bench in recent weeks.

German international Toni Kroos is back in the visitors squad, after missing last weekend’s 4-1 win away at Celta Vigo with a virus, and Ancelotti will make a late call on whether to start him tomorrow night.