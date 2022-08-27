Paris Saint-Germain to receive reprieve from new Financial Fair Play rules

Paris Saint-Germain may be sanctioned for a breach of Financial Fair Play rules this season, but things are about to get easier for them.

Next year a new set of rules comes into force, which means that clubs will face punishment if they spend more than 90% of their revenue on player salaries. That will decrease by 10% the following year and eventually reach 70% in 2025.

However currently clubs are only permitted to make a loss of €30m on their balance sheet over a three-year cycle. That allowance will increase to €60m with the advent of the new rules, which has been described by L’Equipe as an oxygen tank for PSG. Diario AS covered the story and say that failure to comply with these rules will result in a salary cap tax, to be redistributed amongst the other clubs in European competition.

This takes on particularly relevance following the renewal of Kylian Mbappe. La Liga President Javier Tebas acted with outrage after the deal and has reported PSG to UEFA for supposed breaches of the rules.