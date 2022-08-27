Nottingham Forest hoping to strike loan deal with Atletico Madrid for Renan Lodi

Nottingham Forest’s spending spree has yet to reach La Liga in full force, but it might not be long in coming.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the newly-promoted Premier League side are looking to strengthen at left-back and are in talks with Atletico Madrid to do so. Forest want to bring in Renan Lodi on loan initially with an option to buy.

Los Rojiblancos are open to doing business and the figures mentioned are a loan fee of €5m, with the purchase clause set at €30m.

Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Renan Lodi on loan from Atletico Madrid. €5m loan fee offered, also buy option could be included – around €30m. 🚨🌳 #NFFC Talks still ongoing on clubs and player side, but Forest are pushing after Atletico changed their position on LB. pic.twitter.com/T19APoQkR0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2022

If a deal for Lodi does get done, it would likely have knock-on for Saul Niguez. The former Chelsea player began the season at left wingback against Getafe and alongside Yannick Carrasco, would appear to be the depth that would allow Atleti to part with Lodi.

Saul had been linked with a move to Roma, but a deal for both him and Lodi would likely necessitate another signing with just five days remaining in the transfer market.