Memphis Depay to Real Sociedad unlikely due to player stance

After the collapse of his deal to head to Juventus, Memphis Depay has been left somewhat short of options for a departure from Barcelona.

The Dutch forward is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou and has accepted that he will play more elsewhere.

Following the sale of Aleksander Isak to Newcastle United, Real Sociedad are in the market for a new forward. Both Sport and Mundo Deportivo picked up on a report from El Desmarque that linked Memphis with a switch to La Real. Seemingly the two clubs entered into talks about a loan move.

However those talks have not moved on as Memphis is not keen on a move to the Txuri-Urdin. It appears that he will only leave Barcelona for another club moving in the same circles.

Manchester United have been mentioned as a possible destination, as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his front line. Memphis is thought to be open to a return to his former club.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang potentially on his way out of Barcelona, Memphis may end up staying at Barcelona. Unless a move to United does transpire, then Memphis would likely have to change his mindset and look at different clubs for him to leave.