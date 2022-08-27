Luka Modric reaches a decade in the white of Real Madrid

The 27th of August 2012 – an insignificant date for most, but one that would change the history of one of the greatest clubs in the world. It was the day that Luka Modric joined Real Madrid.

The Croatian was famously voted as the worst signing of the summer at one point, but has gone on to perhaps stand out as one of the best pieces of business ever done by Real Madrid. Modric signed for a fee of €42m from Tottenham.

Ten years and 439 years later, Modric can boast 21 titles, including five Champions Leagues and a Ballon d’Or trophy. The first to break the duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi since 2008.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Modric is that last season he showed form that has to rank amongst the best ever runs of his career. Always appearing at the right moment and the most crucial points, Modric is not only talented, technical, gritty and supernaturally fit, the tiny Croatian stands as a giant amongst other big-game players.