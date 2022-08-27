Edinson Cavani faces key La Liga transfer decision

Edinson Cavani is set to make an imminent transfer decision on his new club as he nears a La Liga return this summer.

The Uruguayan international is currently available as a free agent following his release by Manchester United at the back end of the 2021/22 season.

Cavani joined United in 2020, after ending a fantastic spell at Paris Saint-Germain, as the club’s highest ever goal scorer, with 200 club goals in France.

The 35-year-old was previously linked with a possible move to Villarreal but they failed to reach an agreement with him amid rumours he was also considering an offer from Boca Juniors.

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Cavani has contract offers on the table from Spanish duo Valencia and Real Sociedad.

Edinson Cavani will decide his future very soon. His priority has always been La Liga move since February and it's now really close. Valencia and Real Sociedad are both trying to convince Cavani. 🇺🇾 #transfers It's up to Edinson – as personal terms are now being discussed. pic.twitter.com/BS01wTzt8f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2022

Cavani is now considering personal terms from both clubs and he will make a final decision on where he intends to play his club football next week.