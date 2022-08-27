Champions League fixtures: All the dates for Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla

The Champions League fixtures have been released – not a moment too soon as the first round of fixtures kicks off in just ten days. Here is the when and where of each La Liga side in the competition, which could lead to a number of intriguing showdowns with qualification on the line.
Atletico Madrid – Group B
(H) 7/09 – 21:00 h. Vs. Porto
(A) 13/09 – 21:00 h. Vs. Bayer Leverkusen
(A) 4/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. Club Brugge
(H) 12/10 – 21:00 h. Vs Club Brugge
(H) 26/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. Bayer Leverkusen
(A) 1/11 – 18:45 h. Vs. Porto
Los Rojiblancos start and end with the side possessing the most Champions League pedigree in Porto, followed by two away ties. Diego Simeone will be hoping to avoid playing catch-up early doors against teams with weapons to exploit any space in behind.
Barcelona – Group C
(H) 07/09 – 21:00 h. Vs. Viktoria Pilsen
(A) 13/09 – 21:00 h. Vs. Bayern Munich
(A) 4/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. Inter
(H) 12/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. Inter
(H) 26/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. Bayern Munich
(A) 1/11 – 21.00 h. Vs. Viktoria Pilsen
Barcelona start and finish with Viktoria Pilsen, which could benefit them if they are in need of points on the final matchday. The double-header against Inter in the middle comes just a week apart and could be the definitive head-to-head.
Real Madrid – Group F