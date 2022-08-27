Champions League fixtures: All the dates for Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla

The Champions League fixtures have been released – not a moment too soon as the first round of fixtures kicks off in just ten days. Here is the when and where of each La Liga side in the competition, which could lead to a number of intriguing showdowns with qualification on the line.

Atletico Madrid – Group B

(H) 7/09 – 21:00 h. Vs. Porto

(A) 13/09 – 21:00 h. Vs. Bayer Leverkusen

(A) 4/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. Club Brugge

(H) 12/10 – 21:00 h. Vs Club Brugge

(H) 26/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. Bayer Leverkusen

(A) 1/11 – 18:45 h. Vs. Porto

Los Rojiblancos start and end with the side possessing the most Champions League pedigree in Porto, followed by two away ties. Diego Simeone will be hoping to avoid playing catch-up early doors against teams with weapons to exploit any space in behind.

Barcelona – Group C

(H) 07/09 – 21:00 h. Vs. Viktoria Pilsen

(A) 13/09 – 21:00 h. Vs. Bayern Munich

(A) 4/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. Inter

(H) 12/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. Inter

(H) 26/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. Bayern Munich

(A) 1/11 – 21.00 h. Vs. Viktoria Pilsen

Barcelona start and finish with Viktoria Pilsen, which could benefit them if they are in need of points on the final matchday. The double-header against Inter in the middle comes just a week apart and could be the definitive head-to-head.

Real Madrid – Group F

(A) 6/09 – 21:00 h. Vs. Celtic

(H) 14/09 – 21:00 h. Vs. RB Leipzig

(H) 5/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

(A) 11/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

(A) 25/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. RB Leipzig

(H) 2/11 – 18:45 h. Vs. Celtic

Real Madrid will first head to fired up Celtic Park as the Scottish Champions return to the group stages. Their away fixture against Shakhtar will take place in Warsaw due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sevilla – Group G

(H) 6/09 – 21:00 h. Vs. Manchester City

(A) 14/09 – 21:00 h. Vs. FC Copenhagen

(H) 5/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. Borussia Dortmund

(A) 11/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. Borussia Dortmund

(H) 25/10 – 21:00 h. Vs. FC Copenhagen

Sevilla start and finish with their most difficult tie in the group. They will however be hoping that a heated Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan can give them the advantage in the first of their crucial double-header with Dortmund, before they head to the Signal Iduna Park.