Carlo Ancelotti to grant Rodrygo Goes a bigger role this season

Real Madrid are preparing for their third league match of the season against Espanyol on Sunday and for the first time they will have Rodrygo Goes at their disposal.

The Brazilian was very much a squad player for the most part of last season, but ended up being crucial in their run to the Champions League final.

Speaking ahead of the Espanyol tie, Carlo Ancelotti stated that he would have more protagonism next season.

“He will have a bigger role because the last year he made the difference in important matches and he will be a starter more often.”

“He will play on the right wing and he will be able to replace Vinicius on the left, even in place of Karim [Benzema]. Watch out for him in the role of Karim. He is very complete and it will be an important year for him.”

Ancelotti seemed keen to emphasize that he was confident in his options at the sharp end of the pitch. The big debate for many Real Madrid fans has been whether the club should sign another forward to back up Karim Benzema, yet Ancelotti has cited Mariano Diaz, Eden Hazard and now Rodrygo as alternatives.

For the most part Rodrygo has faced competition from Fede Valverde on the right side of Ancelotti’s Real Madrid and shifting him will not be easy. However the departure of Casemiro may see Valverde used in central midfield more often.