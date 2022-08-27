Carlo Ancelotti reaffirms position on Marco Asensio as transfer market closes

Carlo Ancelotti surprised the press by confirming on Wednesday that Marco Asensio was looking at a route out of Real Madrid. Naturally that matter was one of the first questions that the Italian was asked in his next public appearance.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s match against Espanyol on Sunday evening, Ancelotti confirmed that he wanted Asensio to stay.

“I don’t know anything new about Asensio, only that he is evaluating his situation. The second of September everything will be cleared up and if he stays he will be an important player and I will be delighted because last year he added a lot.”

Even though he highlighted the important contribution of Asensio, Ancelotti went to say that he would not be interested in signings anyone else if he did depart.

“I am counting on Mariano, but he has the best forward in the world in front of him. It is obvious that he has things more difficult to play than others. We have a squad in which we have a lot of resources. If Marco leaves we will not sign anyone because we do not need anyone.”

Ancelotti’s direct and honest answers to these questions are refreshing. It leaves very little to speculation and brings an air of confidence to the club.

However in this case there is a chance that it backfires. Fans at the Santiago Bernabeu are not known for their loyalty to players and if Asensio does stay, they may react badly to his attempts to leave the club.