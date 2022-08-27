Barcelona chances of signing Juan Foyth slipping away due to contract clause

Barcelona are still on the market for a right-back before the end of the transfer window, but the closer to the deadline comes, the harder it can become to find options.

Xavi Hernandez was very clear in his pre-match press conference before Barcelona take on Real Valladolid that the one area of the team he wants to strengthen is at right-back.

One of the rumoured options is Villarreal’s right-back Juan Foyth. The 24-year-old Argentine has been in fine form since he arrived at Villarreal just over a year-and-a-half ago.

However Villarreal have been reluctant to sell and have pointed Barcelona towards his release clause of €42m. It seems unlikely the Blaugrana will shell out that money but any slim possibility that they might is rapidly decreasing as time passes.

According to Gerard Romero on his Jijantes show, as referenced by Mundo Deportivo, Foyth has a clause in his contract that means his release clause increases by 30% during the last five days of the market. That would take his prospective price to €54.6m unless Barcelona activated the lower one before the end of Saturday.

One of the traits of previous President Josep Maria Bartomeu was that he would overpay for players out of desperation to get a deal done. Joan Laporta will surely be keen to avoid falling into the same trap and meeting either of Foyth’s release clause could be seen as doing so.