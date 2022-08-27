Atletico Madrid to bring in Sergio Reguilon form Tottenham Hotspur

Atletico Madrid have struck a deal to bring Sergio Reguilon to the Metropolitano before the end of the transfer market.

The news broke shortly after reports of a deal between Nottingham Forest and Los Colchoneros for Renan Lodi.

In need of cover on the left side as a result, Sergio Reguilon will arrive on loan with no purchase clause according to multiple sources. The news was first reported as done by Matteo Moretto of Relevo.

El Atlético ata a Sergio Reguilón. Sería cesión simple 😀 @relevo — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 27, 2022

Reguilon is out of favour at Tottenham and was excluded from their preseason tour to South Korea. Antonio Conte has also had Reguilon training apart from the squad.

Several clubs have been linked with Reguilon this summer but his high wages have proved prohibitive for the likes of Sevilla.

Yannick Carrasco has been the regular option at left wingback over the previous two seasons, but back in his home city it should be a good opportunity for Reguilon to return to form. Slightly less defensive responsibility in the role he is likely to play at Atletico Madrid may also suit Reguilon as it did Lodi.