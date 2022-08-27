Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid and Nottingham Forest reach potential €35m deal for Renan Lodi

Atletico Madrid appear to have sanctioned the departure of Renan Lodi, as multiple reports emerge that Los Colchoneros have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest.

There seems to be consensus on the figures involved: Forest will pay €5m for his services this year and if they want to make the deal permanent, it will cost them €30m.

That news was reported by both Marca and Relevo on Saturday afternoon, with the suggestion being they they will go after Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon as a replacement. Fabrizio Romano believes the deal for Lodi has not yet been completed.

The Brazilian was not trusted by Diego Simeone for much of last season due to his defensive frailties. However the left wingback role suited him better and during the months of February and March Lodi performed well last season.

However it seems Simeone has given his blessing for Lodi’s departure, suggesting he is comfortable that Yannick Carrasco would be reprising that role as a starter for the coming season.

