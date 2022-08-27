Athletic Club

Athletic Club confirm Ander Herrera return

Athletic Club have confirmed a deal to resign Ander Herrera from Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Spanish international has been linked with a return to the Basque Country after seeing his first team chances become increasingly limited in Paris.

The 33-year-old was placed on a list of star names available for transfer out of the Parc des Princes as new PSG boss Christophe Galtier looks to overhaul his squad.

Herrera’s representatives have been locked in talks with PSG since the start of the summer to thrash out a wage settlement for the midfielder.

The rumoured exit package was tipped to involve Herrera giving up a substantial portion of unpaid wages in the French capital plus a 40% outstanding from a signing on bonus as part of his original 2019 move from Manchester United.

However, with no agreement reached, the two parties have come to a compromise over his future.

The former United schemer will return to the Estadio San Mames on loan for 2022/23 with the option to sign him permanently for a nominal fee next summer.

