Athletic Club confirm Ander Herrera return

Athletic Club have confirmed a deal to resign Ander Herrera from Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Spanish international has been linked with a return to the Basque Country after seeing his first team chances become increasingly limited in Paris.

The 33-year-old was placed on a list of star names available for transfer out of the Parc des Princes as new PSG boss Christophe Galtier looks to overhaul his squad.

Herrera’s representatives have been locked in talks with PSG since the start of the summer to thrash out a wage settlement for the midfielder.

ℹ️ Ander Herrera regresa al Athletic Club. 🔴⚪️ El centrocampista llega cedido hasta final de temporada, con opción para adquirir sus derechos para la campaña 2023-24. #OngiEtorriAnderHerrera #AthleticClub 🦁 — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) August 27, 2022

The rumoured exit package was tipped to involve Herrera giving up a substantial portion of unpaid wages in the French capital plus a 40% outstanding from a signing on bonus as part of his original 2019 move from Manchester United.

However, with no agreement reached, the two parties have come to a compromise over his future.

🎙️ Primeras declaraciones de @AnderHerrera tras su vuelta al #AthleticClub 🦁 🗣️ "Volver supone una gran alegría. Me hace mucha ilusión poder continuar aquella bonita historia" ✊ "Los retos y la exigencia son grandes. Estoy con muchas ganas"#OngiEtorriAnderHerrera 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9OPMeqCSLV — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) August 27, 2022

The former United schemer will return to the Estadio San Mames on loan for 2022/23 with the option to sign him permanently for a nominal fee next summer.