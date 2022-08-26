Villarreal’s Europa Conference League group stage opponents confirmed

Villarreal have learnt their fate in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stages next month.

The Yellow Submarine secured a place in Europe’s third level competition after finishing 7th in the La Liga table last season.

Unai Emery’s side will now battle through new territory, in the competition’s second season, with Villarreal tipped for make a deep run in ECL based on them winning the Europa League in 2021.

¡Ya conocemos a nuestros rivales de la fase de grupos de la @europacnfleague! Formaremos parte del 𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐨 𝐂 y nos enfrentaremos al @HBS_FC 🇮🇱, @FKAustriaWien 🇦🇹 y @LechPoznan 🇵🇱.#UECL pic.twitter.com/DeZkuc2PM3 — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) August 26, 2022

Following the earlier Europa League draw, with Real Betis and Real Sociedad allocated into their own European groups for the season, Villarreal have been handed a relatively straightforward group test.

Group C includes Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva, who finished second in the Israeli Premier League in 2021/22, alongside Austria Wien and Polish champions Lech Poznan.

Villarreal are on fresh ground, having never played any of their group stage rivals before in competitive action, with matches due to start from Matchday 1 on September 8.