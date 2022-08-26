Thomas Muller fires Champions League message at Robert Lewandowski

Thomas Muller had a sharp message for his former Bayern Munich teammate Robert Lewandowski following the Champions League group stage draw.

Barcelona were paired with the Bavarians in the ‘Group of Death’ in Group C for the 2022/23 season alongside Italian giants Inter Milan and Czech side Viktoria Plzeň.

The draw means Lewandowski faces an immediate return to the Allianz Arena following his controversial move to Barcelona last month.

Lewandowski pushed hard to secure a move away from Munich, with a year left on his contract in Germany, with the Polish international coming in for harsh criticism from the club’s hierarchy as a result.

Muller took the opportunity to send a tongue in cheek message to Lewandowski as they prepare to face off as opponents next month.

“What a nice draw for all football fans! Mr. Lewan-goal-ski, see you soon in Munich”, he posted on Instagram.

“Let’s go, let’s rock the Champions League season.”

The Champions League group stages are due to start from September 6/7 with Barcelona set to announce fixture details in the coming days.