Struggling Liverpool connected with move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

There’s less than a week to go in the summer transfer window and Frenkie de Jong’s future is still very much up in the air. Reports in England carried by Mundo Deportivo have connected the Barcelona midfielder with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Premier League side have started the season poorly, failing to win any of their opening three games and seeing their midfield overran in defeat to Manchester United last Monday. Bringing in a player of De Jong’s calibre would strengthen them.

And Barcelona would be amenable to a sale. They’re yet to register Jules Kounde, who they signed from Sevilla earlier in the summer, and need to reduce their wage bill to do so. Getting De Jong’s wages off the books would help them to do that.

And it’s not as if the 25-year-old is irreplaceable. Barcelona are well-stocked in the midfield positions and De Jong has failed to live up to the potential he showed as a youngster at Ajax. His three years at Camp Nou have been largely underwhelming.