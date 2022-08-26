Real Madrid face injury concerns ahead of Espanyol trip

Real Madrid are set for a defensive injury headache ahead of their weekend trip to Espanyol.

Los Blancos head to Catalonia in the back of winning their first two games of the campaign.

However, Carlo Ancelotti is likely to be short on numbers to cover his defensive options.

As per reports from Marca, Nacho Fernandez, Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola will also miss out through injury.

The trio would not be included in the starting XI by Ancelotti but the former two would be available from the substitutes bench.

Ancelotti is likely to make a late call on Toni Kroos with the former German international still struggling with a virus.

If Kroos misses out, Ancelotti is likely to stick with an unchanged XI, following last weekend’s 4-1 win away at Celta Vigo.

Antonio Rudiger is set to partner Eder Militao again at the heart of the defence with Aurelien Tchouameni stepping into the Casemiro midfield void.