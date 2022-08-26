Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay’s futures at Barcelona in decisive moment

Barcelona face Real Valladolid in La Liga this Sunday evening and the Catalan club are working hard to ensure that they’re able to register Jules Kounde in time for it. Key to whether they will are the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Aubameyang is the closer of the two to leaving with Chelsea pushing hard to take him back to London. This is despite the fact that Xavi Hernandez would rather keep the Gabonese ahead of Memphis, whose move to Juventus has stalled after the Italian club signed Arkadiusz Milik yesterday.

Manchester United have emerged as a possible suitor for the Dutchman, with his compatriot Erik ten Hag currently in place at Old Trafford and seeking to bring in another striker given the uncertain future faced by Cristiano Ronaldo. But whether either operation is done in time for Kounde to be registered is unknown.