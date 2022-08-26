Pep Guardiola confirms Bernardo Silva will not leave Manchester City

Bernardo Silva will not leave Manchester City this month according to Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona had been linked with a move for the Portuguese international, in an €80m switch to Catalonia, as part of a squad overhaul at the Camp Nou.

Guardiola has constantly stated his determination to keep Silva at the Etihad Stadium with the former AS Monaco star playing a key role for the Premier League champions last season.

Silva hinted at a possible interest in moving from Manchester last month but he has since distanced himself from the speculation.

Guardiola has once again reiterated his position that Silva is not for sale this summer and the club are not encouraging offers for their 28-year-old midfielder.

“He will stay here”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“Absolutely. We don’t have any phone calls from any club regarding Bernardo Silva, so he is staying.”

Guardiola’s comments appear to be a final end to the rumours swirling around over Silva’s plans ahead of the World Cup in November with Barcelona still plotting more transfer business.