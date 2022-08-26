Newcastle United confirm Alexander Isak deal

Premier League side Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.

Isak flew to England earlier this week after the two clubs agreed on an initial fee of €65m with an extra €5m due in performance related add-ons.

The Magpies are looking to build a squad capable of challenging for European qualification this season, and push for major honours in future, followed their Saudi Arabian backed buy out in 2021.

The deal for Isak makes the Swedish international a record transfer arrival at St, James’ Park breaking the previous high of £39.6m spent on Joelinton in 2019.

During his time with La Real, Isak has developed into one of the most potent U23 strikers in Europe, with the 22-year-old bagging 44 goals and eight assists in 132 club appearances.

Isak is set to be in the stands for Newcastle’s weekend trip to Wolves with his debut pencilled in for away at Liverpool on August 31.

