Martin Braithwaite could trigger Barcelona cash injection

Barcelona could free up €8m if they can offload striker Martin Braithwaite in the coming days.

Xavi has already informed the Danish international of his plans for the 2022/23 season and the veteran striker is not part of them.

However, despite Barcelona’s ongoing determination to remove the 31-year-old from their bloated wage bill, Braithwaite is holding out for a pay off in Catalonia.

With two years left on his current contract at the Camp Nou, Braithwaite is demanding a €5m settlement, and a free transfer exit.

As per reports from Marca, Barcelona may save an overall total of €8m if they can remove Braithwaite for free with no salary settlement.

Barcelona could declare an additional saving, with Braithwaite’s amortization reduced for 2023, however, any severance package will be funded by that.

The two parties are likely to reach a compromise in the coming days, with a key salary removed, to allow for player registrations to be completed including Jules Kounde and Marcos Alonso.