Marco Asensio’s future at Real Madrid up in the air in final week of summer transfer window

Marco Asensio could very well leave Real Madrid this summer transfer window according to Mundo Deportivo. The man from the Balearic Islands knows he won’t earn many minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu this season and wants to go to the World Cup.

To do that and break into Luis Enrique’s squad for the trip to Qatar isn’t going to be easy. For that reason a move elsewhere could be the best bet, but the word from Asensio’s camp seems to be that he wants to stay at Madrid and see out the final year of his deal before leaving the club on a free transfer next summer.

Asensio, 26, joined Madrid from Mallorca in 2014. After consecutive years out on loan with Mallorca and Espanyol he returned to the Spanish capital and began to finally make a dent in Madrid’s first team, but his influence has waned in recent years. The likes of Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde have leapfrogged him in the pecking order on the right wing.