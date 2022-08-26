La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Valencia continue reinforcements with Portuguese creator

A round-up of the transfer action in La Liga – many of Spain’s premier clubs are still searching for solutions or sales, here is what they have managed to come up with.

Valencia have signed Andre Almeida, 22, from Vitoria Guimaraes. The Portuguese midfielder has signed a six-year deal for a reported €7.5m and should aid Los Che with creation in the middle of the park.

Shortly before, they had announced that Koba Koindredi would be spending this season on loan at Real Oviedo.

Mallorca have also allowed one of their squad players to leave on loan for Segunda; Racing Santander confirmed Jordi Mboula would be playing in Cantabria this year.

Elche meanwhile have brought in their own creative midfielder in Domingos Quina. He arrives on a loan switch too, from Watford.

Curiously Villarreal have loaned a 19-year-old central defender from Major League Soccer. Mamadou Fall joins the Yellow Submarine from LAFC, although it is not clear how much of a role he will have.

Finally, Samuel Umtiti has left Barcelona for Lecce. The French defender joins the Serie A side for the rest of the season on loan too.