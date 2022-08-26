La Liga ready to allow Barcelona to register Jules Kounde without making more sales

La Liga is on the verge of allowing Barcelona to register Jules Kounde without the need for the Catalan club to perform any last-minute sales according to Diario Sport. Barcelona expect the Frenchman to be registered in time for their game on Sunday.

The likes of Memphis Depay, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Martin Braithwaite and Sergino Dest are all available for sale and a large reason for that was because the assumption was that Barcelona needed to move on players to be able to register Kounde, who they signed from Sevilla earlier in the summer transfer window.

La Liga appreciate the effort Barcelona have made to get their finances in line and register Kounde – they’ve pulled four economic levers already with the ambition of doing so.

They sold 10% and then 15% of their La Liga television rights for the next 25 years for the combined total of north of €600m before selling 24.5% and then another 24.5% of Barcelona Studios for the combined total of €200m.