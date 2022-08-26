Hector Bellerin’s future up in the air amid persistent links to Barcelona and Real Betis

Hector Bellerin’s future is still very much unresolved as we enter the final week of the summer transfer window. Barcelona and Real Betis are both interested in signing him, according to Diario Sport, but both face obstacles in terms of getting the deal done.

Barcelona are still trying to get rid of Sergino Dest and Betis are working to reduce their wage bill to create the financial space they need to bring in fresh blood – Bellerin spent last season on loan at Betis from Arsenal and loved every minute of it.

Bellerin is currently working with Mikel Arteta and the rest of Arsenal’s backroom team with a view to maintaining fitness ahead of what appears to be an inevitable move. The only real question is where the right-back ends up – back in Barcelona, the city of his birth and the club that developed him, or in Seville, the city he loves where knows he is loved. Only time will tell.