Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle United are close to signing Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad

Alexander Isak has signed a six-year contract with Newcastle United according to David Ornstein. The Premier League club are currently working on the paperwork required to ensure the Swedish striker will be available to face Wolves on Sunday.

Isak will join Newcastle from Real Sociedad in a club record deal worth in the region of £60m. Eddie Howe will hope that the 22-year-old’s arrival at St. James’ Park will help his team continue their unbeaten start to the season as they push for Europe.

Because Isak has undoubted potential. He joined La Real in the summer of 2019 and has since made 132 appearances for the Basque outfit, contributing 44 goals and eight assists. He helped them win the Copa del Rey and has experience playing in the Europa League. He also has 37 caps and nine goals for Sweden.

It is true, however, that Isak has a tendency toward inconsistency. He’ll need to produce goal contributions more regularly now that Newcastle have put so much money into him. “He is very close, yes,” Howe admitted on Friday morning. “The English game will suit his profile, so we’ve got an exciting player.”