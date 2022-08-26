Celta Osasuna

Celta Vigo seal first win of 2022/23 as Real Betis maintain 100% record

Celta Vigo have picked up their first La Liga win of the 2022/23 season thanks to a 1-0 victory away at Girona.

The Galicians headed to Catalonia in need of a morale boosting victory at the Estadi Montlivi and they scrapped out a key three points.

Both sides came close to a breakthrough before the break but it was Celta skipper Iago Aspas who arrowed home the winner just after the restart.

Real Betis end the weekend at the top of the table as the Andalucians made it three wins from three games with a 1-0 victory at home to Osasuna.

Osasuna carried the majority of the early attacking threat before Los Verdiblancos star Borja Iglesias cannoned Real Betis in front.

Betis looked to push home their momentum in the second 45, but German Pezzella’s late red card dented their goal threat, as the hosts edged over the line to victory.

