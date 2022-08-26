Casemiro names his Manchester United boyhood idol

Casemiro has labelled former Manchester United star Paul Scholes as one of his childhood football heroes.

The Brazilian international completed a £70m switch from Real Madrid to Old Trafford last week in a bold move on the part the 30-year-old.

However, despite swapping the defending Spanish and European champions, for a Europa League battle this season, Casemiro is ready for the challenge.

The midfield enforcer enjoyed a warm embrace with former United skipper Roy Keane ahead of the Premier League win over Liverpool, but Scholes has been flagged up as his main man.

Casemiro introducing himself to Roy Keane at Old Trafford 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aumBdafi7F — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022

“There are players that you remember in your life”, as per reports from the Manchester Evening News.

“In terms of idols in my position, growing up it was always Zidane, but at United, it was always Paul Scholes.

“He was small but he was a fighter, he gave everything on the pitch. His passing over 50 to 70 metres was incredible.”

United boss ten Hag is set to give Casemiro a club debut this weekend and his new signing is eager to get started in English football this month.

The Dutch coach also confirmed the club are still working on possible deals to bring in more squad reinforcements before the transfer window eventually slams shut at the start of September.

