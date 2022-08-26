Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid open to Renan Lodi sale

Atletico Madrid could now allow defender Renan Lodi to leave the club this month.

Premier League champions Manchester City have been linked with a possible move for the Brazilian international with Pep Guardiola aiming to have two players in every position in 2022/23.

Lodi was a first choice option for Atletico last season, with 29 league appearances in 2021/22, however, he has remained as an unused substitute in their first two games of 2022/23.

Reinildo Mandava looks to have replaced him at left back for Los Rojiblancos and the 24-year-old could now move on before the transfer window closes next month.

City’s interest in him has reduced in recent weeks but reports from Jacque Talbot claim big spending Nottingham Forest. could enter the race to sign him.

Forest were previously frustrated in their push to sign a La Liga full back after former target Alex Moreno opted to reject their advances to stay at Real Betis.

