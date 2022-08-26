Atletico Madrid open to Renan Lodi sale

Atletico Madrid could now allow defender Renan Lodi to leave the club this month.

Premier League champions Manchester City have been linked with a possible move for the Brazilian international with Pep Guardiola aiming to have two players in every position in 2022/23.

Lodi was a first choice option for Atletico last season, with 29 league appearances in 2021/22, however, he has remained as an unused substitute in their first two games of 2022/23.

Reinildo Mandava looks to have replaced him at left back for Los Rojiblancos and the 24-year-old could now move on before the transfer window closes next month.

City’s interest in him has reduced in recent weeks but reports from Jacque Talbot claim big spending Nottingham Forest. could enter the race to sign him.

Exc: Hear talks are progressing between Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid over a loan deal for Renan Lodi – La Liga club want €5 million or more for the wing-back. Jorge Mendes is involved to bridge connection between the two sides. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) August 26, 2022

Forest were previously frustrated in their push to sign a La Liga full back after former target Alex Moreno opted to reject their advances to stay at Real Betis.