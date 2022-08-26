Athletic Club

Ander Herrera agrees PSG exit ahead of Athletic Club return

Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement to release Ander Herrera from his contract at the club.

The former Spanish international is set to return to Athletic Club on a free transfer this month following weeks of negotiations to reach a termination package in Paris.

The 33-year-old was placed on a list of star names available for transfer out of the Parc des Princes as new PSG boss Christophe Galtier looks to overhaul his squad.

Herrera is likely to give up a proportion of wages from the two years left on his PSG deal with 40% outstanding from a signing on bonus as part of his original 2019 move from Manchester United.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Herrera’s representatives have now settled on a compromise with the PSG hierarchy and he will leave the club in the coming days.

The Basque giants are set to offer Herrera a one-year contract with the option for an additional 12 months next summer.

