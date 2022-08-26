Ander Herrera agrees PSG exit ahead of Athletic Club return

Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement to release Ander Herrera from his contract at the club.

The former Spanish international is set to return to Athletic Club on a free transfer this month following weeks of negotiations to reach a termination package in Paris.

The 33-year-old was placed on a list of star names available for transfer out of the Parc des Princes as new PSG boss Christophe Galtier looks to overhaul his squad.

Herrera is likely to give up a proportion of wages from the two years left on his PSG deal with 40% outstanding from a signing on bonus as part of his original 2019 move from Manchester United.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Herrera’s representatives have now settled on a compromise with the PSG hierarchy and he will leave the club in the coming days.

Ander Herrera has agreed contract termination with PSG today and he’s set to sign with Athletic Club on free transfer. 🚨⚪️🔴 #transfers Contracts are being prepared, as called by Le Parisien earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Zd97dVhqKM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2022

The Basque giants are set to offer Herrera a one-year contract with the option for an additional 12 months next summer.