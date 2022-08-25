Villarreal become first Spanish team to compete in Europa Conference League

Villarreal have confirmed their progression to the group stages of the Europa Conference League with a 6-2 aggregate victory over Hadjuk Split.

The Yellow Submarine arrived in Croatia with a two goal advantage over Hadjuk, having won 4-2 in the first leg. They struggled early doors and former Inter striker Marko Livaja caused Unai Emery’s side plenty of issues.

They got themselves in front in the first half via Alfonso Pedraza however, who fired an excellent effort in off the post with his wrong foot.

¡Y aquí tenéis el gol de @Alfonsopedraza9 🎦! ¡Qué difícil poner el balón donde lo coloca el cordobés!#UECL pic.twitter.com/usBdn9VZpW — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) August 25, 2022

As time ticked on and the end result became clearer, Villarreal took charge of the match and after just 10 minutes got reward for their effort, as Samuel Chukwueze took advantage of goalkeeping error to put the tie beyond doubt.

Last year Villarreal would have been in the Conference League, but made it into the Champions League by virtue of their Europa League triumph in 2021. As a result they become the first Spanish team to compete in the newly-formed Conference League this season.