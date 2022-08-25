Thomas Tuchel asks Chelsea to make one more effort to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has asked the club to make one final effort to complete the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona according to Diario Sport. Tuchel needs a centre-forward and has worked with Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea have raised their offer for the Gabonese – who joined Barcelona from Arsenal last winter – to as high as €20m but there’s still no agreement between the two clubs. Barcelona would like to keep Aubameyang but are willing to sell him given that their financial needs dictate it and they have Robert Lewandowski already in place as their primary number nine.

Barcelona need to sell Aubameyang in order to register Jules Kounde, who they signed from Sevilla earlier in the market. But they’re not in a rush – they want to ensure they get a good deal for Aubameyang as they, for want of a better expression, basically have Chelsea over a barrel. Strikers of his calibre are scarce in the market and Chelsea are known to have money to burn.