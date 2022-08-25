Premier League beats spending record as La Liga spend grows from last year

The pooling of money in the Premier League does not seem to be nearly as controversial as the creation of a Superleague, but it is to all intents and purposes a very similar process.

As many of La Liga’s clubs look for big sales from the Premier League, they find themselves unable to compete in terms of fees or wages.

In fact, Mundo Deportivo reference a Deloitte report which says that the Premier League has already beaten its record summer spend with seven days to go in the market. The current figure lies at €1.8bn, surpassing the €1.7bn of the 2017 summer.

La Liga’s spend has grown by 45.7% to €440m and their net spend is up from negative €124m to negative €51.5m, but in total it still pales in comparison to the money being shelled out by the Premier League. The spend from England is over four times as much of their Spanish counterparts.

Without sufficient regulations in place, it looks as if European football is headed to a dystopian Superleague played only in one country.