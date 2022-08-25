Nottingham Forest propose move for Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi

Renan Lodi’s future is up in the air as we enter the final week of the summer transfer window according to Mundo Deportivo. Nottingham Forest are keen to sign the Atletico Madrid left-back and continue their €150m close-season spending spree.

Forest tried to prise Alex Moreno from Real Betis earlier in the window but they failed – the left-back will be staying at the Benito Villamarin this year. So instead, the Premier League outfit – newly promoted – have turned their attention to Atletico’s €40m-rated Brazilian defender. Forest don’t want to pay that kind of cash so their proposal is to take him on loan with an option to buy.

Forest would pay a loan fee of €5m for the privilege and it’s thought that Atletico could countenance such an operation. Lodi has fallen in the pecking order at the Civitas Metropolitano, with Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez and Reinildo Mandava all being selected ahead of him so far this season.