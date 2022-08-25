Newcastle United set to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad in deal worth €70m

Newcastle United are set to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad according to Fabrizio Romano. The medical is currently taking place in England after the two clubs agreed an initial fee of €65m that’s sweetened by €5m in add-ons.

Newcastle, flush with cash following last season’s takeover by an investment fund linked to the Saudi Arabian government, have bet big on the Swedish striker, making him the club’s record signing. La Real have included a sell-on clause in the deal.

Isak, valued at £27m by Transfermarkt, joined La Real in the summer of 2019 and has since made 132 appearances for the club’s first-team, contributing 44 goals and eight assists in that time. A Swedish international, he has 37 caps for his country.

Newcastle have started the season superbly. They’re sixth in the Premier League as things stand, unbeaten after three games. They’re building something exciting under Eddie Howe and the acquisition of a talent as promising as Isak only adds to that.