Martin Braithwaite won’t leave Barcelona unless he’s given a pay-off of €5m

Barcelona are keen for Martin Braithwaite to leave the club as soon as possible but the Danish striker isn’t making life easy for them according to Diario Sport. He wants a pay-off of €5m in order to terminate his contract and leave Camp Nou.

Braithwaite is upset that he wasn’t allowed be part of the Barcelona squad that travelled to the United States during pre-season and at that point made the decision that he wouldn’t be listening to offers from other clubs or leave on a free transfer. He decided he’d either stay at the club and fight for minutes of else have Barcelona pay up the two remaining years of his deal in full.

Barcelona tried to find a way around that but they’re beginning to arrive at the realisation that one doesn’t exist. It looks more and more likely that they’ll accept his demands and terminate his deal, with a move to Saudi Arabia likely to be on the cards.