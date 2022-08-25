Marseille not interested in the chance of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United

Marseille are currently not in negotiations to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United according to Fabrizio Romano. Pablo Longoria has shot down the rumours as the French club are focused on building a very different kind of project.

Cristiano is determined to leave Old Trafford this summer and has been for some weeks. The 37-year-old Portuguese forward wants to continue to add to his goalscoring record in the Champions League and needs to be playing for a Champions League club in order to achieve that ambition. United aren’t that right now.

The Premier League giants finished sixth in the table last season, scraping into the Europa League by the skin of their teeth. Cristiano is cognisant time is precious at this late stage of his career and he doesn’t want to spend 12 months at a project that’s clearly in a moment of transition. But he can’t find a new club.