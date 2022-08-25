La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Getafe continue reinforcements, Alexander Isak on the move

As the transfer window hurries to its end, La Liga clubs are hustling hard to get their business done before the end of the window. Here’s how they have done.

Official

Getafe have signed central defender Omar Alderete from Hertha Berlin on loan. The Paraguayan spent last season on loan at Valencia and should once again be a key part of a La Liga defence this season. Los Azulones also have an option to buy.

Sevilla have confirmed the loan of Rony Lopes to Troyes. Originally costing €25m, he never seems to have won the trust of Julen Lopetegui and after Olympiakos, Lopes will spend another season on loan in France this time.

Almeria and Espanyol have hammered out a rare swap deal. Winger Adrian Embarba heads south to Andalusia, while midfielder Jose Carlos Lazo has joined Los Pericos.

Espanyol have also waived goodbye to Matias Vargas. The Argentine joined for €10.5m, a figure just above what Embarba cost them, but leaves on free. Vargas will play for Shanghai Port with Wu Lei – Espanyol also have a percentage of any future fee.

In a busy week for Diego Martinez’s side, Espanyol also brought in forward Dani Gomez on loan from Levante.

Real Valladolid have already conceded four goals in their opening two matches and have addressed that by acquiring Zouhair Feddal. The former Real Betis central defender signs on a free for single season after a spell with Sporting CP.

Unofficial

The headline news is that Alexander Isak will join Newcastle United for a remarkable figure that could total €75m. The Swedish striker would thus become Real Sociedad’s record sale.

Barcelona will in contrast be paying Samuel Umtiti’s wages as he goes on loan to Serie A, with a move to Lecce all but done.