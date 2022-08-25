Juventus close to reaching agreement to sign Arkadiusz Milik as Memphis Depay waits

Juventus are working hard to complete their business before the end of the transfer window and, according to Mundo Deportivo, are keen to sign both Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille and Memphis Depay from Barcelona. But the latter is further than the former.

Memphis, who scored for Barcelona during their 3-3 friendly draw with Manchester City yesterday evening, is trying to agree to the termination of his contract with Barcelona to free himself from the final year of his current deal. This would enable him to charge Juventus the princely sum of €7m per season when he joins the Turin club as a free agent. But that ambition has hit a snag.

And Juventus haven’t been twiddling their thumbs. They’ve moved to close an agreement with Marseille for Milik and believe the move could be signed off in the next 48 hours. They still want to sign Memphis, but it’s true that their urgency toward recruiting the Dutchman will be lessened once they have Milik locked down.