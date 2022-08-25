Jose Mourinho’s Roma interested in move for Saul Niguez

The trajectory of Saul Niguez is a curious one. At one stage he was the lynchpin of Atletico Madrid’s midfield and a future stalwart in the national side. However having lost protagonism under Diego Simeone, Saul went on loan to Chelsea to regain his standing. it only confirmed his decline.

Saul returned to Atleti this summer determined to make a new go of it with Cholo Simeone, even if it meant playing as a left wingback. Los Colchoneros were looking to move him on due to his high salary but he has won the staff around and started their first league match against Getafe.

Now with a week to go in the market though, AS Roma have taken an interest in him. Following Georginio Wijnaldum’s broken leg, Jose Mourinho wants a replacement and the Giallorossi are weighing up a loan with an option to buy, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Losing Saul would not be a disaster for Atletico Madrid. While it undoubtedly makes their squad weaker, currently Yannick Carrasco and Renan Lodi are competing for the same position, leaving Los Rojiblancos overcommitted to the left wingback spot in terms of resources.