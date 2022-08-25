Chelsea and Barcelona set for fresh discussions regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea and Barcelona are still in negotiations over the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang according to Fabrizio Romano. No deal is in place but fresh contacts will be made today with the ambition of closing the move before the end of the window.

Aubameyang scored in what could be his final appearance for Barcelona against Manchester City at Camp Nou yesterday evening in a charity game. His goal came in the 29th minute of a playful 3-3 draw, and it looked like he was bidding farewell.

Aubameyang – who joined Barcelona from Arsenal last winter – would rather stay at Camp Nou but doesn’t have much of a choice in the matter due to financial realities and the fact that Robert Lewandowski is the club’s undisputed starting number nine.

Memphis Depay faces a similar fate, although his proposed move to Juventus is expected to collapse imminently. The Dutchman will only agree to a contract termination when he finds a new club.