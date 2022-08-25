Champions League draw: Tricky group for Barcelona, Real Madrid content

The Champions League draw has been made for the upcoming season, with some intriguing fixtures ahead for the Spanish sides in the competition.

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Porto, Club Brugge.

Los Rojiblancos will likely be pleased with the hand they have been dealt. While all three opponents have Champions League experience and Diego Simeone has struggled against both Leverkusen and Porto in recent history, their group comes without a major threat to top spot.

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Internazionale, Viktoria Plzen.

Barcelona are relying on more money from their European campaign this season, but qualification will be far from easy. Once again drawn against Bayern Munich, they have their work cut out for top spot. Internazionale will also represent a tough challenge in a group that puts them into a real battle for qualification.

Group F: RB Leipzig, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic.

Real Madrid’s biggest frustration probably comes from the fact that they have played Shakhtar so frequently in recent years. That will have a familiar feel to it. However on the whole, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are heavy favourites to top the group.

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Dortmund, Copenhagen.

Julen Lopetegui has had a tough start to the season and the Champions League draw has not made it easier. It looks on paper like a straight battle for second spot with Dortmund and last season’s performance, third in their group, does not bode well for what so far seems a weaker Sevilla.