Carlo Ancelotti confirms Marco Asensio intentions amid Manchester United interest

Real Madrid have lost Casemiro to Manchester United and manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that Marco Asensio could be the next out the door.

Speaking at the UEFA Champions League draw, Ancelotti was asked about Asensio’s future.

“Marco is looking at things to see if he can leave,” the Italian admitted to Relevo.

“If he doesn’t leave, he will 100% be a Madrid player,” added Ancelotti, maintaining that he would get game time if that was the case.

This comes off the back of the news that Manchester United are interested in Asensio and willing to pay €30m for him. They are one of a number of English and Italian clubs following him closely, also according to Relevo.

The 26-year-old has just a year left on his deal and despite Ancelotti’s desire to hold onto him, Real Madrid have shown they will be ruthless with their business if the finances make sense.

 

