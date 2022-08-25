Borussia Dortmund to keep Thomas Meunier despite Barcelona and Manchester United interest

Borussia Dortmund have no intention of selling Thomas Meunier this summer despite rumours linking him with moves to Barcelona and Manchester United. That’s according to Sebastian Kehl, the club’s sporting director. He said the Belgian’s staying at the club.

Barcelona are determined to land a new right-back before the summer transfer window closes next week – it’s been identified as their problem position. Sergino Dest is the only natural right-back at the club but he’s been deemed surplus to requirements by the technical staff in place at Camp Nou and is on the market.

Xavi Hernandez’s first-choice had been Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, only for that move to be deemed impossible. Meunier, a Belgian international with Club Brugge, Paris Saint-Germain and Dortmund on his CV, had been identified as the alternative but it seems that getting the deal done would be complicated indeed. This is despite the player wanting to come to Barcelona.