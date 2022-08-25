Barcelona chief Jordi Cruyff admits that Champions League draw is group of death

Barcelona are in desperate need of a run to the latter stages of the Champions League to vindicate their summer spending, both financially and on an emotional level. That target has not been made any easier by their Champions League draw.

Pitted against Inter, Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen, Barcelona will have to fight tooth and nail in order to ensure qualification, against two sides that are far more settled than they are.

However speaking to Sport, Barcelona’s Vice-President Rafael Yuste was confident that the Blaugrana would get the job done.

“We have strengthened well, Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany have done an excellent job and there are no excuses, we have to compete against these rivals.”

“We respect them, but concern is not the word. And seeing the excitement of the fans and the enthusiasm of the staff and the players we have to be optimistic.”

Both he and Jordi Cruyff were present for the draw, which did not feature Joan Laporta, conspicuous by his absence. Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn cracked a wry smile when Barcelona were drawn against his side.

Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff admitted to Mundo Deportivo that Barcelona were in perhaps the trickiest group.

“It is the group of death.”

“It will be difficult, with strong and important teams, a group of death is to enjoy and to suffer.”

It certainly promises to be a test of Xavi Hernandez’s side. Should Barcelona start poorly in the group, it may be that we see the first signs of dissent against Barcelona’s idol and manager.