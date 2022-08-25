Atletico Madrid CEO Enrique Cerezo pronounces club stance on Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid are supposed to have done all their business this summer, but as tends to be the case, it has not stopped the rumour mill turning.

The main source of speculation is Antoine Griezmann. The French player is on loan at Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season and should he play at least 45 minutes in 50% of their games, Los Rojiblancos will be forced to pay Barcelona €40m.

However lately it has been reported that Atleti do not want to pay that fee and are willing to take measures to avoid doing so.

Speaking at the UEFA Champions League, CEO Enrique Cerezo once again asserted that Griezmann would be staying with the club. Sport carried his words.

“Griezmann is a player in the squad, who is important, and I believe that being part of the squad, he is part of the squad. He cannot leave.”

It should not go unnoticed that he did not state under what terms Griezmann would be staying. Whether his minutes are managed or not remains to be seen.

Los Colchoneros were drawn in a group with Bayer Leverkusen, Porto and Club Brugge, which Cerezo qualified as very equal.

“The truth is we have come up against everyone, especially of late. It is a very equal group. They will be beautiful games, interesting and we will have to have the luck being in the Round of 16.”